Euro 2020 quarterfinals arrive amid coronavirus surge

"UEFA's position is utterly irresponsible," Horst Seehofer told a news conference Thursday. "I cannot explain why UEFA is not being sensible . . . I suspect it is due to commercialism."

Crowds have varied in size from completely full, with 60,000 in Budapest, to 10,000-15,000 (25%-45% capacity) in other stadiums since the tournament began June 11. Quarterfinal games Friday and Saturday will take place in Munich; St. Petersburg, Russia; Baku, Azerbaijan; and Rome. Crowds of 60,000 are expected for the semifinals next week in London's Wembley Stadium and Hungary's Puskas Arena. The final is July 11 in Wembley.

For its quarterfinal, St. Petersburg will allow its stadium, which seats 68,000, to be filled to 50% capacity. Roughly 40,000 were in Wembley for England's match Tuesday against Germany, making that the largest crowd in Britain since the pandemic began. Wimbledon is taking place concurrently with 50% capacity on the grounds. Attendance will be allowed to increase as play continues, with 15,000 (full capacity) on Centre Court for the finals July 10 and 11.

Previous matches in Munich's Allianz Arena were played before only 14,500 fans, all of whom were required to wear masks, observe social distancing and show proof of a negative coronavirus test.