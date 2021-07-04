The tale of ‘Ploy’...

“The condition from the grant I received from Asia Center is that I had to travel to do research in 3 countries, which are Japan, Singapore and Myanmar. In Singapore, I stayed there for 2 months because there are many immigrant workers in Singapore. Many of them are from the Philippines, Indonesia or Myanmar. Some of them are from Thailand. What I am interested the most is domestic worker. In Singapore, a group of Thai people there published a book ‘Kon Glai Ban (Persons far from home)’, edited by Pattana Kitiarsa. In the book, there are 20 short diaries of people who came to work in Singapore 10 years ago like housemaid or construction worker. ‘Ploy’ is one of the stories.”

Ploy is a Thai woman from Buriram who went to Singapore to become illegal sex worker. There, she worked in a ‘jungle brothel’ which is a brothel located in Singapore’s parks or forests. Ploy was caught by one of the members of the Gurkha contingent who forced her to have sex with.“I am not sure if Ploy is the person’s real name, but her story is true as there’s an evidence.”, says Prapat.

“ 3 years ago, I went to Singapore and filmed some footages of the workers having a picnic, but I didn’t know what to do with them.”. During the first trip, Prapat found the book ‘Kon Glai Ban’ which inspired him to turn one of the stories in the book into film. Prapat later went to Singapore again in 2020 and film the additional footage near Malaysia-Singapore border and in Hat Yai. Prapat finally finished the film as middle length feature film of 51 minutes. In ‘Ploy’, Prapat mixed footages which some are interviews of migrant workers in Singapore with photographs, paintings and 35 mm film slides. The life of Ploy was told through narration.

To be a part of Berlin International Film Festival’s program is a very exciting experience for Prapat though he couldn’t travel to Berlin to present his film. The physical screening of Ploy on 15 June in the roof terrace of Haus der Kulturen der Welt went successfully and was sold out. “My producer (Graiwoot Chulphongsathorn) read the reviews for me. Some critics were interested in the film that is an experimental film with mixture of documentary elements. However, some people may not understand the situation in the film.”, says Prapat about feedback of the film from the screening at Berlin International Film Festival.

After the Summer Special screening at Berlin International Film Festival, Ploy will have its limited theatrical release in Thailand later in 2021.