Copa America: Argentina beat Brazil to end 28-year title drought

The result at the Maracana stadium marked Argentina's first major tournament victory since the 1993 Copa America, when they beat Mexico in the final in Ecuador.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Di Maria, who was named man of the match. "Leo [Messi] told me before the game that this was my final because I missed the [Copa America] finals in Chile and the United States [in 2015 and 2016], as well as the World Cup final here in 2014. I'm glad that he was right."

Messi and Brazil star Neymar were named joint winners of the tournament's best player award. Messi scored four goals and provided five assists while Neymar netted twice and set up three goals.

Messi could barely contain his emotion after the final whistle, celebrating effusively with his teammates after finally clinching a major trophy in his 10th attempt - including six editions of the Copa America and four World Cups.