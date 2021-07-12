Black Widow sets pandemic record in hopeful sign for theaters

The newest Marvel picture generated $80 million in U.S. and Canadian theater ticket sales in its debut weekend, the company said Sunday. Disney, for a first time reporting such numbers, said the film also produced more than $60 million in revenue from fans paying $30 to watch "Black Widow" at home, suggesting that the combination of at-home and theatrical release can produce sizable revenue for Hollywood studios.

An additional $78 million was generated from overseas markets.

The movie bested "F9: The Fast Saga," which held the previous record for biggest movie premiere since covid-19. "F9," the newest installment in the "Fast & Furious" series, generated $70 million in domestic ticket sales in its debut three weeks ago.

"Black Widow," which stars Scarlett Johansson as a former KGB assassin, suggests the appetite for moviegoing wasn't killed off by the combination of the pandemic and the rising popularity of streaming. That's good news for theaters, along with studios that plan to release other potential blockbusters later this year, including a new James Bond film and a fourth Matrix movie.

While the movie's performance is strong for pandemic times, it fell below the $93 million opening that the research site Boxoffice Pro had projected.