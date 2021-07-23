Penis size: How do Southeast Asians measure up?

Among Southeast Asians, Indonesians have the longest penises at 11.67cm, while Cambodian men have the shortest at 10.04 centimetres. Cambodian men also have the shortest average penis length among men worldwide.

The longest penises in the world?

That distinction goes to men for Ecuador, who measure an average 17.61cm. Following close behind is Cameroon (16.67cm) and Bolivia (16.51cm).

The data for the survey skips self-reported measurements, which are notoriously inaccurate, and instead uses information from scientific studies of penis length across the world.