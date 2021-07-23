Tokyos fraught Olympics are set to begin after decade of drama

Gone will be the celebratory cheer that accompanies the start of any Games. Instead of thousands in the audience, there will be empty stands and performers in masks.

For the first time in history, events at Tokyo 2020 will be held without spectators and winners will place their own medals around their necks. Delegations landed amid the looming threat of the infectious delta variant, which has triggered case surges throughout Asia. Athletes social distance in the Olympic Village and eat between plastic barriers in the cafeteria.

"To be honest, I did not expect the Olympics to be happening like this. I thought the coronavirus would be gone or settled by the time the Olympics started," Tokyo 2020 chief Toshiro Muto told a press briefing earlier this week. "It hasn't, and in some ways the problem has gotten more serious."

Covid has been only the latest, albeit biggest, challenge for an Olympics that's been mired in drama for nearly a decade, from a scrapped stadium design to a bribery probe. The senior officials who championed the bid - including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - are no longer in office, undone by scandal and stress. The official cost of the Games has more than doubled to $15.4 billion from its original estimate, including an extra $3 billion needed for the delay and Covid-related safety measures.

Support from the Japanese public - long known globally as enthusiastic Olympic fans - has waned amid concerns about the Games becoming a superspreader event. A July 3-4 survey by broadcaster JNN found that 34% wanted to cancel, or postpone them again. The country's largest companies have made moves to distance themselves, including global sponsor Toyota Motor Corp., which said this week it won't be airing ads in Japan that feature the Olympics.

Even though athletes and other participants aren't allowed to interact with the Japanese public, concerns have grown over the past week about the potential for outbreaks in the so-called Olympic bubble. A handful of athletes have already tested positive for Covid, including an alternate for the U.S. women's gymnastics team. And in another blow, the director of the opening ceremony was fired a day before the Games started for comments he made about the Holocaust two decades ago.