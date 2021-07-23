Anime and manga will take center stage at the Olympics. It could fuel a boom in interest.

Many anime - an umbrella term for animation produced in Japan - are adapted from manga, similar to how American comics are shaped into movies. The Olympics ambassadors, who are featured on official Olympics merchandise, are Son Goku (from the "Dragon Ball" series), Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto), Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece), Astro Boy (Astro Boy), Cure Miracle and Cure Magical (Pretty Cure), Shin-chan (Crayon Shin-chan) and Jibanyan (Yo-kai Watch).

Goku is perhaps the most well-known of the group. He's a naive but determined warrior who is the main character of "Dragon Ball Z," which was one of the first popular anime in the U.S. in the 1990s and introduced many fans to the genre. Usagi Tsukino, whose alter ego is Sailor Moon, is the star of another popular 1990s anime, and she welcomed many women into what had previously been a predominantly male fan base.

Naruto, which ran between 1999 and 2014 and is one of the world's most popular series, is a quirky teenager determined to become his village's strongest ninja. Astro Boy, the first series in the 1960s that inspired the anime genre, is a compassionate kid robot. Luffy is the main character of "One Piece," the best-selling manga of all-time with about 490 million copies sold.

"This has been a tough year-and-a-half," Napier said. "People really want something kind of exciting and colorful and vivid. I'm betting that they've got a pent-up hunger for something like this among young people around the world. These are characters who keep going, who endure and persevere and keep fighting. I think that will be a very impressive message."

Not everyone has been pleased with the inclusion of the characters. There has been controversy in Japan, where many citizens are upset about the Olympics using beloved anime characters to advertise an Olympics that they believe will present health risks during the coronavirus pandemic.

But for many others, the games will represent a good opportunity for anime to reach new audiences - including, potentially, via exposure from athletes in Tokyo. Many anime series have become popular conversation topics in locker rooms at every level of sports, and some of the Olympics' top competitors count themselves among the fans.

U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles, who'll compete in the 200-meter dash, has pondered performing one of Goku's signature moves, the "spirit bomb," before a race in Tokyo. U.S. middle-distance runner Isaiah Jewett credited "Naruto" for helping him qualify for the Olympics. And Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is known to be an anime fan.