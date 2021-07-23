Ratchanok shuttles into Tokyo for one last shot at Olympic gold

The Thai has been out of action since the All England after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended tournaments to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, the layoff gave her time to address her weaknesses and focus fully on the Olympiad.

"During the break, I worked on my fitness to make sure that I will be physically fit for three tough games. I also take practice sessions as seriously as real matches. I'm determined to put up a hard fight in the Olympics," she added.

Despite the absence of defending champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury, the Thai still foresees a highly competitive women's singles competition and says the door is open for anyone.

"There are plenty of tough players signing in. Others will put up a great fight as it's the Olympics. I don't write off anyone's chances," said Ratchanok, who is not sure if this will be her farewell Games.

"I will be 29 in 2024. There could be some new and better girls coming up by then. But if I'm still strong and good enough to represent Thailand, I will not hesitate," said Ratchanok who kicks off her campaign in Tokyo on July 25.