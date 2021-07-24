Thai Olympic gold hope Panipak begins campaign today

Among Thai athletes participating in the delayed 2020 Olympics, Panipak is considered the best bet for a gold.

She is ranked world No. 1, and had won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Panipak faces her first challenge in South Korean Sim Jae-young, a two-time champion in the women's 46 kilogram category. Panipak might face her in the semi-final.

Her next opponent could be Wu Jingyu, a 39-year-old from China, who was the world champion and an Olympic gold medalist. She has beaten Panipak twice before. They might face each other in the final because they are in different pools.