In Olympic debut, skateboarding learns to take itself seriously

Somewhere behind him was the gold medalist, Japan's Yuto Horigome, standing with his country's flag around his shoulders. Photographers were taking Horigome's photo. But Eaton kept running, too happy with his new medal to stop for pictures, too.

"Yeah!" he screamed.

"Woooo!" he yelled.

"F--- yeah!" he hollered.

On the day street skateboarding debuted in the Olympics and a sport once derided as the pastime of misfits went mainstream, the 20-year-old from Mesa, Ariz., wasn't going to scoff at his bronze medal with the indifference of a longtime skater too jaded to celebrate something as establishment as the Olympics.

So Eaton kept running. He ran behind the media tent, around the wooden practice half-pipe and up the steel outdoor stairs that led to the skaters' locker room on the second floor of a temporary building. He raised his arms and began chanting "U-S-A! U-S-A! U.S.A!"

"Other [skateboarding] competitions just aren't the Olympic Games and that's a fact," Eaton said, after he finally had stopped running. "Anybody who tells you that it isn't is lying."

Skateboarding has brought to these Olympics a strange convergence of cultures, mixing the boundaryless world of street skateboarding with the more rigid, often uptight structure of more traditional sports. For those accustomed to the stoic marches of swimmers or the fierce determination of gymnasts, the silly, almost giddy cool of the street skateboarders Sunday had to be jarring.

The sport itself is essentially a competitive form of the invisible competition street skateboarders have with themselves on ledges or park railings or the concrete stairs of office building plazas. The Ariake Urban Sports Park was designed to replicate such places with a layout of ramps and stairs and railings in front of a wall of blue bleachers, empty except for a sea of writers and photographers. It is not like any other summer Olympic playing surface. Almost to emphasize this, the skateboarders rolled off the rails and ledges with carefree laughs.

"What can skating give to the Olympics?" asked American star Nyjah Huston, who has a body covered with tattoos and 4.8 million Instagram followers. "Some great competition, some new vibes, some new energy that I think was kind of needed."

The skateboarders all talked about how they are great friends both in and out of contests, as thrilled for each other's success as they are when a pal on a street corner lands on his board after flipping off a building ledge. They referred to each other as "homies" and constantly gave bro hugs when a competitor walked past.

But an unfamiliar urgency trickled through all the easygoing banter Sunday. Though the street skateboarding Olympians regularly compete in leagues and events such as the X-Games, the Olympics had become something very much different for them. They had become packaged and marketed, pushed into a glossy world that seemed new. It's one thing to brand for skateboard and clothing companies that sell a vision of being an outsider. It's quite another to be pushed toward a world that has never so much as glanced at kids skating off the walls in the park.

There was tension Sunday, and it got to many of them. Huston, who is Horigome's prime rival and was a medal favorite, crashed on all four of his final trick attempts in the finals, landing on his backside each time.

"I feel the pressure from the Olympics, but I also feel the pressure from all my friends and homies back in the USA that's rooting for me because we've never skated for our countries before and that means a lot," he said.