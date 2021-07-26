Gold medal for ‘all Thai people’ says taekwondo queen Panipak

The taekwondo exponent was speaking after being tested for Covid-19 in Phuket, where she will spend the next 14 days in quarantine after returning from Tokyo.

After the Thai taekwondo team touched down at Phuket International Airport, Panipak knelt in front of her waiting father, Sirichai, and presented him with the gold medal she won on Saturday. In an emotional scene, Sirichai then placed the gold medal back around his daughter’s neck.

"I am very happy to see so many people here to give us a warm welcome back to Thailand," Panipak said.

Asked about what she planned to do next, she was quick to reply:

"What I want to do first is eat seafood, which is a signature of this province."

Laughing with reporters, she added cookies and cakes to her must-have menu – a reward for months of strict dieting in preparation for her Olympic campaign.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old’s hunger for more medals has not been satisfied by winning Thailand’s first Olympic taekwondo gold.

"If I am still healthy, I would like to participate in the next Olympics in France," she said.

She also thanked all Thai people for their support, especially those in her home region of the South – she was born in Surat Thani.