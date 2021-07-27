Tuesday, July 27, 2021

life

Japans Osaka knocked out of Olympic womens singles tennis

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Japans Osaka knocked out of Olympic...

Japans tennis superstar Naomi Osaka crashed out of the womens singles third round at the hands of the Czech Republics Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

Osaka struggled against an opponent she had never faced before on the professional circuit, and the world No. 2 player suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat.

"I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this," Osaka said of playing on home court.

Osaka, who lit the cauldron at the Olympics opening ceremony on July 23, said, "It's maybe because I haven't played in the Olympics before and for the first year [it] was a bit much."

Osaka had her serve broken in the first and third games, going 4-0 behind before pocketing her only game of the set. But Vondrousova broke the Japanese's serve again en route to a 6-1 first-set win.

Osaka started the second set in stronger fashion, breaking her Czech opponent once, but the 42nd-ranked Vondrousova fought back and took the second set and the match after breaking Osaka's serve in the final game.

Osaka said everything had gone wrong in her defeat. "If you watch the match then you would probably see. I feel like there's a lot of things that I counted on that I couldn't rely on today."

Said Vondrousova, "Of course it's one of the biggest wins of my career." The Czech player now heads into the tournament's quarterfinals.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Golden taekwondo coach Choi soon to be a Thai

Published : July 26, 2021

Isarapa upsets odds at shooting range as Thai shuttlers qualify at Olympics.

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

Xayaburi Power explains the flow rates of Mekong are affected by Tropical Storm Cempaka

Published : July 27, 2021

SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

Published : July 27, 2021

Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

Published : July 27, 2021

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.