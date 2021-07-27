Japans Osaka knocked out of Olympic womens singles tennis

Osaka, who lit the cauldron at the Olympics opening ceremony on July 23, said, "It's maybe because I haven't played in the Olympics before and for the first year [it] was a bit much."

Osaka had her serve broken in the first and third games, going 4-0 behind before pocketing her only game of the set. But Vondrousova broke the Japanese's serve again en route to a 6-1 first-set win.

Osaka started the second set in stronger fashion, breaking her Czech opponent once, but the 42nd-ranked Vondrousova fought back and took the second set and the match after breaking Osaka's serve in the final game.

Osaka said everything had gone wrong in her defeat. "If you watch the match then you would probably see. I feel like there's a lot of things that I counted on that I couldn't rely on today."

Said Vondrousova, "Of course it's one of the biggest wins of my career." The Czech player now heads into the tournament's quarterfinals.