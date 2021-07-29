Jutamas demolishes Filipino to join Chatchai-Decha in shot at boxing medal

The 2019 SEA Gamers bronze medalist from Nakhon Si Thammarat became the second Thai to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020, following in the footsteps of Chatchai-Decha Butdee in men's 57kg division a day earlier.

"I was quite confident going into the fight because we trained together and I never lost to her. I could box at will and did everything according to my plan," said Jutamas, who only took up boxing four years ago.

"Actually, it's been tough for us as we barely had any warm-up tournaments because of the COVID-19 situation. Some of us were a bit rusty at the beginning," added the world No 11.