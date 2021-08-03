MedPark Hospital offers night vaccination service to foreigners

The night-time service, named "Going the Extra Mile, Extra Hours", is available from August 2-9, from 6pm to 10pm.

Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital, said that due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 and the surge in new cases over the past few months in Thailand, especially in Bangkok, MedPark is speeding up vaccine administration for people's safety.

"It is essential to generate an immune response among people including the hundreds of thousands of expats who live and work with Thais," Pongpat said.

MedPark is one of three designated hospitals providing pre-registration for foreigners via the Thailandintervac campaign, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health.

Initially, the vaccination service is only available to foreigners who booked in advance or pre-registered for vaccines.

Pongpat explained that the hospital is providing the vaccination service for expats to support the government's vaccine allocation plan. In the urgent phase, the Department of Disease Control has prioritised vaccinations for healthcare professionals and frontline workers as their third booster dose.

The other target groups for vaccinations are Thais and foreigners aged 60 and above, people living with seven chronic diseases (interventional pulmonology, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity with weight more than 100kg) and foreign women pregnant for 12 weeks or longer.