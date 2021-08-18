England striker Abraham joins Roma on five-year deal

"The overall transfer agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club. Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker," it added.

After introducing Abraham, Rome has completed a merry-go-round with Chelsea and Inter Milan, as the Blues splashed out a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds to sign back Romelu Lukaku from Inter, while the Nerazzurri brought Edin Dzeko from the Giallorossi as a replacement.

Abraham will wear the No. 9 shirt in the upcoming new Serie A season.