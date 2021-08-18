Wednesday, August 18, 2021

life

England striker Abraham joins Roma on five-year deal

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • England striker Abraham joins Roma ...

Italian Serie A side Roma announced the arrival of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea on Tuesday, after the hitman signed a five-year deal.

Having come through the youth ranks of Chelsea, Abraham contributed 30 goals in 82 competitive appearances at Stamford bridge.

"Abraham, 23, joins the club from Premier League side Chelsea--with whom he won the Champions League earlier this year--for a fee of 40 million euros," Roma announced in a statement.

"The overall transfer agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club. Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker," it added.

After introducing Abraham, Rome has completed a merry-go-round with Chelsea and Inter Milan, as the Blues splashed out a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds to sign back Romelu Lukaku from Inter, while the Nerazzurri brought Edin Dzeko from the Giallorossi as a replacement.

Abraham will wear the No. 9 shirt in the upcoming new Serie A season.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Are video game pro controllers worth it? Heres a guide to find out.

Published : August 18, 2021

Health agency defends purchase of another 12m Sinovac doses

Published : August 17, 2021

The Blue Elephant Group launches simply delicious ‘AZIAN BY BLUE ELEPHANT’ brand of Thai & Indian favourites for home delivery

Published : August 17, 2021

Japan will ban spectators from Paralympic venues in and around Tokyo, except some school children

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

Man rushes wife to police station over breathing difficulty

Published : August 18, 2021

England striker Abraham joins Roma on five-year deal

Published : August 18, 2021

2 Royal Bengal Tiger cubs playing with mother at zoo

Published : August 18, 2021

Baht likely to weaken amid Covid-19 crisis, rising dollar: market strategist

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.