Blackpink’s Lisa Teases ‘Coming Soon’ Ahead of Solo Debut!

See her teaser poster below:

Much like the poster keeps us guessing what the concept is about to be as the further details will be revealed soon.

Lisa has also been releasing the dance video through her channel, Lili’s Film. As the second dance performance video “Lili’s FILM: The Movie” already garnered more than 70 million views, 3.7 millian likes, more than 300k comments, and she already has more than 8 million subscribers.

The Blackpink girls themselves showed support and shared their excitement by reposting the trailer on their Instagram Stories. Jennie even wrote “She coming”, Rosé wrote “Coming Soon” and Jisoo put an adorable crown on Lisa's head in the poster. Even the girls can’t wait for Lisa to shine during her solo era.

Ahead of Lisa’s solo, fellow Blackpink members “Jennie”, released her music back in 2018, titled Solo and “Rosé” released a single album consisting of two tracks, On the Ground and Gone. While “Jisoo” broke into the world of K-Drama, to release her acting venture titled ‘Snowdrop’.