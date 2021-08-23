Monday, August 23, 2021

life

Blackpink’s Lisa Teases ‘Coming Soon’ Ahead of Solo Debut!

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Blackpink’s Lisa Teases ‘Coming Soo...

It looks like Blackpink’s Lisa is going solo, too. She has finally announced that her long-awaited solo debut album is coming soon, and taking to her Instagram handle, the dancer and rapper posted a poster with “COMING SOON.”

Lisa delivered a visual teaser for fans this weekend, on Sunday (August 22). The artwork features a blurred image of her in long, red, high-heeled boots, and her signature blonde hair with her hands clasped together. “COMING SOON,” she wrote, where she shared the poster.

Four weeks ago, the Blackpink maknae, Lisa, uploaded a couple photos that appeared to be from the studio on her Instagram Stories. Her upcoming solo release was first confirmed in July and she has taken over global trends ever since the announcement.

See her teaser poster below:

Blackpink’s Lisa Teases ‘Coming Soon’ Ahead of Solo Debut!

Much like the poster keeps us guessing what the concept is about to be as the further details will be revealed soon. 

Lisa has also been releasing the dance video through her channel, Lili’s Film. As the second dance performance video “Lili’s FILM: The Movie” already garnered more than 70 million views, 3.7 millian likes, more than 300k comments, and she already has more than 8 million subscribers.

The Blackpink girls themselves showed support and shared their excitement by reposting the trailer on their Instagram Stories. Jennie even wrote “She coming”, Rosé wrote “Coming Soon” and Jisoo put an adorable crown on Lisa's head in the poster. Even the girls can’t wait for Lisa to shine during her solo era.

Ahead of Lisa’s solo, fellow Blackpink members “Jennie”, released her music back in 2018, titled Solo and “Rosé” released a single album consisting of two tracks, On the Ground and Gone. While “Jisoo” broke into the world of K-Drama, to release her acting venture titled ‘Snowdrop’.

Published : August 23, 2021

Related News

20 million AZ doses needed to reopen country, health expert says

Published : August 23, 2021

Nualphan named as manager of Thailand football team

Published : August 23, 2021

What’s Runic ? Understanding The Runes, Ancient Alphabets, The Fortune-Telling

Published : August 23, 2021

Your Career Horoscope for August 2021. Pick A Card Reading!

Published : August 23, 2021

Latest News

20 million AZ doses needed to reopen country, health expert says

Published : August 23, 2021

Education Ministry cuts homework to reduce stress of children studying online

Published : August 23, 2021

NACC asks for 1 year and 4 months to close Red Bull heir case probe

Published : August 23, 2021

July exports up by 20.27%

Published : August 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.