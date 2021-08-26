Thailand to use 5 different vaccination formulas

For the general population – adults aged over 18, the elderly, the chronically ill and women more than 3 months pregnant – 2 formulas will be used. The main formula will be a shot of Sinovac followed by a shot of AstraZeneca vaccine 3 weeks apart. Those who have already had their first dose of AstraZeneca will receive a second dose of the same vaccine 12 weeks later.

Children aged 12-18 with chronic health conditions and women more than 3 months pregnant will receive 2 shots of Pfizer vaccine, 3 weeks apart.

Frontline health workers will be vaccinated with one of 5 formulas:

– Those who have had two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm will get a booster shot of Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

– Those who have had one dose of Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca will get a second dose of Pfizer after a period determined by the brand of the first shot.

– A first dose of Sinovac and followed by AstraZeneca, 3 weeks apart (cross-vaccination formula).

– Two doses of Pfizer, 3 weeks apart.

– Two doses of AstraZeneca, 12 weeks apart.

Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to the 13 provinces in the Dark Red zone of high infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the 12 million doses of Sinovac in the August-September procurement plan will arrive in time for cross-vaccination with AstraZeneca, it added.

Data showed side effects after cross-vaccination did not vary with different brands, said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases.