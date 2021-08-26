Thursday, August 26, 2021

life

Thailand to use 5 different vaccination formulas

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand to use 5 different vaccina...

Thailand will use five formulas to vaccinate different target groups against Covid-19, the Public Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

For the general population – adults aged over 18, the elderly, the chronically ill and women more than 3 months pregnant – 2 formulas will be used. The main formula will be a shot of Sinovac followed by a shot of AstraZeneca vaccine 3 weeks apart. Those who have already had their first dose of AstraZeneca will receive a second dose of the same vaccine 12 weeks later.

Children aged 12-18 with chronic health conditions and women more than 3 months pregnant will receive 2 shots of Pfizer vaccine, 3 weeks apart.

Frontline health workers will be vaccinated with one of 5 formulas:

– Those who have had two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm will get a booster shot of Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

– Those who have had one dose of Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca will get a second dose of Pfizer after a period determined by the brand of the first shot.

– A first dose of Sinovac and followed by AstraZeneca, 3 weeks apart (cross-vaccination formula).

– Two doses of Pfizer, 3 weeks apart.

– Two doses of AstraZeneca, 12 weeks apart.

Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to the 13 provinces in the Dark Red zone of high infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the 12 million doses of Sinovac in the August-September procurement plan will arrive in time for cross-vaccination with AstraZeneca, it added.

Data showed side effects after cross-vaccination did not vary with different brands, said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Clinical trials show ChulaCov19 vaccine boosts immunity against Covid and variants

Published : August 25, 2021

Danish captain Kjaer receive UEFA award

Published : August 25, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games open with hope on the horizon

Published : August 25, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer: Heres whats revealed and what we still dont know

Published : August 25, 2021

Latest News

CCSA to speed up jabs for expecting mothers

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand to use 5 different vaccination formulas

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

Published : August 25, 2021

Lawmakers approve return to 2-ballot electoral system

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.