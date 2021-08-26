Thursday, August 26, 2021

life

Worawut, Choktawee given the reins of Thai under-23 national football team

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Worawut, Choktawee given the reins ...

Two former national players, Worawut Srimaka and Choktawee Promrat, have been appointed by the Football Association of Thailand as head coach and assistant coach of the national under-23 team.

Worawut, who had led the national under-23 team to a gold medal in the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia, said working for the Thai national football team is an honour.

The national under-23 team will compete in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification in Mongolia from October 23-31.

The team is placed in group J, together with Malaysia, Laos and hosts Mongolia.

Worawut vowed to do his best in leading the team to among the top two in the group, adding he was ready to start work immediately.

Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the Thai national football team and the under-23 team, said Worawut and Choktawee are appropriate for the job to fulfil the expectations of the association and football fans because they have the knowledge and the ability.

"Also, they have proved with their performance in international competitions," she added.

Worawut has also led many Thai football clubs, such as Songkhla FC, Suphanburi FC and Chonburi FC.

His deputy, Choktawee, had been assistant coach of the Thai national team that was led by Kiatisuk "Zico" Senamuang and Sirisak Yodyardthai. He had led Thailand's national under-23 team to the gold at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

The matches in Group J are:

Oct 25: Thailand vs Mongolia

Oct 28: Thailand vs Laos

Oct 31: Thailand vs Malaysia

Meanwhile, many football fans are keeping an eye on who will be the next head coach of the Thai national football team in place of Akira Nishino, who was sacked after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

Day 1 Roundup: Australia tops medal standings with 6 golds at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : August 26, 2021

Kane confirms staying at Tottenham this season

Published : August 26, 2021

Flight attendants are learning to fight back against unruly passengers - just in case

Published : August 26, 2021

Thailand to use 5 different vaccination formulas

Published : August 25, 2021

Latest News

Baht expected to strengthen quickly in the short term

Published : August 26, 2021

Worawut, Choktawee given the reins of Thai under-23 national football team

Published : August 26, 2021

Factories reel under cost burden of compulsory Covid prevention measures

Published : August 26, 2021

Media bodies and police agree on safety measures for personnel covering political protests

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.