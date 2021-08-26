Worawut, Choktawee given the reins of Thai under-23 national football team

Worawut, who had led the national under-23 team to a gold medal in the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia, said working for the Thai national football team is an honour.
The national under-23 team will compete in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification in Mongolia from October 23-31.
The team is placed in group J, together with Malaysia, Laos and hosts Mongolia.
Worawut vowed to do his best in leading the team to among the top two in the group, adding he was ready to start work immediately.
Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the Thai national football team and the under-23 team, said Worawut and Choktawee are appropriate for the job to fulfil the expectations of the association and football fans because they have the knowledge and the ability.
"Also, they have proved with their performance in international competitions," she added.
Worawut has also led many Thai football clubs, such as Songkhla FC, Suphanburi FC and Chonburi FC.
His deputy, Choktawee, had been assistant coach of the Thai national team that was led by Kiatisuk "Zico" Senamuang and Sirisak Yodyardthai. He had led Thailand's national under-23 team to the gold at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.
The matches in Group J are:
Oct 25: Thailand vs Mongolia
Oct 28: Thailand vs Laos
Oct 31: Thailand vs Malaysia
Meanwhile, many football fans are keeping an eye on who will be the next head coach of the Thai national football team in place of Akira Nishino, who was sacked after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
Published : August 26, 2021
