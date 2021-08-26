Worawut, Choktawee given the reins of Thai under-23 national football team

Worawut, who had led the national under-23 team to a gold medal in the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia, said working for the Thai national football team is an honour.

The national under-23 team will compete in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification in Mongolia from October 23-31.

The team is placed in group J, together with Malaysia, Laos and hosts Mongolia.

Worawut vowed to do his best in leading the team to among the top two in the group, adding he was ready to start work immediately.