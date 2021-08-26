Toddlers must also be jabbed to boost herd immunity, advises virologist

"Even though children may not develop severe symptoms, they should not be virus carriers," he said.

Separately, he said the Sinovac-AstraZeneca cocktail dose provided as much immunity as two AstraZeneca doses, citing a study on 70 to 80 people.

Also, he said, the Sinovac-AstraZeneca cocktail can be administered within a three-week interval compared to the eight or 10-week interval for two AstraZeneca doses.