Sunday, August 29, 2021

life

Over 9 million people in Thailand could have been infected with Covid, says specialist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Over 9 million people in Thailand c...

A Thai medical expert believes the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide was at least 10 times higher than official figures.

Dr Manoon Leechawengwong, a respiratory specialist at Wichaiyut Hospital, said that the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus around the world was under-reported. The number of people reported to be infected with Covid-19 in the whole world is 10 times less than the actual number, he said.

Epidemiological scientists have said that the reported numbers were like the tip of an iceberg, because there were many people who don't get tested even with symptoms and there were many others who were asymptomatic and unchecked. There are now 215 million confirmed cases worldwide, and possibly as many as 2.150 billion, or about a quarter of the world's population, the specialist said.

As for Thailand, there are 20,000 cumulative reports of coronavirus cases with the estimated daily number as high as 120,000 or more. The cumulative number of confirmed cases is now 1.13 million. It is possible that the number of real cases may be as high as 9 million, accounting for 13 per cent of Thai population, he said.

Thais don't have to panic when they see the number of infected people as high as 9 million and instead should be glad, as a person who has recovered will not be exposed to the current strain of the virus and will not infect others, he explained.

Published : August 29, 2021

Related News

Thailand adds another bronze to kitty at Paralympics

Published : August 29, 2021

MANCHESTER UNITED Squad depth 2021-22

Published : August 28, 2021

Rungroj picks up a bronze in table tennis at Paralympics

Published : August 28, 2021

Sitthichai Stuns Tawanchai To Win Close Split Decision In Main Event At ONE: BATTLEGROUND III

Published : August 28, 2021

Latest News

Over 9 million people in Thailand could have been infected with Covid, says specialist

Published : August 29, 2021

Sputnik vaccine gets the nod for Phuket tourism sandbox

Published : August 29, 2021

Govt expects to vaccinate 70 per cent of population by year-end

Published : August 29, 2021

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of ex-Revenue Department chief jailed over VAT refund fraud

Published : August 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.