Monday, August 30, 2021

life

Pfizer booster shots may be available by October

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Pfizer booster shots may be availab...

The Thai public may start getting booster doses by October as large vaccine shipments are expected to start arriving soon.

The original plan was to start administering booster shots in November.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the Public Health Ministry should approve the plan by the end of the month before it is announced officially by the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Opas said some 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available by October, so it should be possible to provide booster shots to people who have already received their two jabs.

He explained that the third or booster dose should be of a different sort. For instance, recipients of two doses of the inactivated Sinovac jab will possibly get a viral vector vaccine like AstraZeneca or an mRNA one like Pfizer.

However, he said, this combination will be confirmed after it has been considered at the next CCSA meeting.

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

Stamp Fairtex on Potentially Facing Angela Lee: A Dream Come True

Published : August 30, 2021

Chula mRNA vaccine in line for April rollout after Delta success

Published : August 30, 2021

Shahkrit Yamnarm joins UNICEF Thailand to save lives of malnourished children during COVID-19

Published : August 30, 2021

Former IOC president Jacques Rogge passes away at 79

Published : August 30, 2021

Latest News

E-commerce plan to boost online trade by THB1.3 trillion in 2022

Published : August 30, 2021

Pfizer booster shots may be available by October

Published : August 30, 2021

GPO inks purchase of 8.5m Covid test kits for distribution from next week

Published : August 30, 2021

RID needs 2-3 days to drain flooded Bangpoo industrial estate

Published : August 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.