Monday, September 13, 2021

life

NMG staffer Kwansuda grabs bronze for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • NMG staffer Kwansuda grabs bronze f...

Taekwondo ace Kwansuda Phuangkitcha, an employee of Nation Multimedia Group (NMG) Plc, on Thursday won Thailand’s seventh bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

78

View

The 21-year-old Thai thrashed Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova 18-2 in the women’s K44 class (under 49 kilograms) fight for the bronze at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Kwansuda had entered the round of 16 earlier on Thursday, beating Azerbaijan’s Royala Fataliyeva 17-4. She then lost to Turkey’s Meryem Cavdar 13-34 in the quarterfinals. She proceeded to win against Serbian Danijela Jovanovic at 35-5 and then narrowly won against Mongolia’s Enkhtuya Khurelbaatar at 33-30, which gave her a shot at the bronze.

NMG staffer Kwansuda grabs bronze for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

Kwansuda had won the gold at the World Para Taekwondo Championship 2019 in Turkey.

Another NMG employee still in contention for medals at the Paralympics is Amnouy Wetwithan in badminton women’s singles and doubles. On Thursday she beat Japan’s Rie Ogura 2-0 (21-14, 21-17) in the singles group stage. She will play China’s Xu Tingting on Friday.

NMG staffer Kwansuda grabs bronze for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

In doubles, she and her partner Sujirat Pookkham beat a South Korean pair 2-0 (21-9, 21-16) in the group stage on Thursday. They will play a Japanese duo on Friday.

Thailand has won 4 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics so far and is 24th on the medals table, the best-performing Asian contingent after China and Japan.

Published : September 03, 2021

Related News

Songkhla pattern wins Batik City costume design competition

Published : September 12, 2021

How Biden new vaccine mandate affects the NFL, MLB and other pro sports leagues

Published : September 12, 2021

Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

Published : September 12, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Camel racing festival in Saudi Arabia

Published : September 12, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.