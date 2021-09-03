NMG staffer Kwansuda grabs bronze for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

The 21-year-old Thai thrashed Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova 18-2 in the women’s K44 class (under 49 kilograms) fight for the bronze at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Kwansuda had entered the round of 16 earlier on Thursday, beating Azerbaijan’s Royala Fataliyeva 17-4. She then lost to Turkey’s Meryem Cavdar 13-34 in the quarterfinals. She proceeded to win against Serbian Danijela Jovanovic at 35-5 and then narrowly won against Mongolia’s Enkhtuya Khurelbaatar at 33-30, which gave her a shot at the bronze.

Kwansuda had won the gold at the World Para Taekwondo Championship 2019 in Turkey.