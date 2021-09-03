Monday, September 13, 2021

life

Nation Thailand, AIS to live broadcast all Revo Thai League football from today

AIS has joined hands with The Nation Thailand to live-broadcast all matches of this season’s Revo Thai League (Thai League 1), which kicks off today.

Eight matches will be broadcast live in the first week (September 3-5) via the homepage of The Nation Thailand and the AIS Play app/website at ais.th/aisplay.

The season starts today with the marquee clash between Thai League newcomers Nongbua Pitchaya FC and visitors Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda at 6pm.

On Saturday, Buriram United host Suphan Buri FC in the big match at 7pm.

On Sunday, reigning champions BG Pathum United travel to Chonburi FC (kick-off 6pm).

Download the AIS Play app or visit www.nationthailand.com and you will never miss a match!

Published : September 03, 2021

Nation Thailnad
