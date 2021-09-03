Nation Thailand, AIS to live broadcast all Revo Thai League football from today

Eight matches will be broadcast live in the first week (September 3-5) via the homepage of The Nation Thailand and the AIS Play app/website at ais.th/aisplay.

The season starts today with the marquee clash between Thai League newcomers Nongbua Pitchaya FC and visitors Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda at 6pm.

On Saturday, Buriram United host Suphan Buri FC in the big match at 7pm.

On Sunday, reigning champions BG Pathum United travel to Chonburi FC (kick-off 6pm).

