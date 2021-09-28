Tue, September 28, 2021

life

TAT - building confidence and promoting travels among foreign tourists and expats through "the Phuket Sandbox" golf event

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) promotes travels among foreign tourists and expats through the 2nd Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 event – ensuring the safety of the Phuket Sandbox.

According to Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports – his policy primarily gears towards encouraging domestic travels among foreign tourists and expats. In cooperation with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) as well as the TAT, the effort is made via activities in the realm of sport tourism such as

 

  1. The Minister Cup at the Alpine Golf Club, Patumthani province on 4 April 2021.
  2. The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 at the Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket province on 18 August 2021. The series of the event were organized according to the regulations and measures set forth by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), SHA and SHA+ standards, and the Phuket Provincial Administration.  The event was attended by over 100 people with the TAT and SAT playing hosts while giving updated information of the tournament details and safety measures involved alongside training caddies to be ready to take great care of all golfers.
  3. Promoting "the Sandbox Swing" in Phuket between 6 September – 10 October 2021 in strict compliance with the measures set forth by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Phuket province. It is anticipated that more than 300 golfers and followers will participate in the event.

In addition, the TAT and the SAT are planning on further creating confidence among international tourists in the field of sports ensuring that we remain the Top-of-Mind destination. By holding the 2nd Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 on 29 September 2021 at Laguna Golf Club, Phuket, and by offering special tour packages to expats and golf enthusiasts in Thailand such as for business people and family travelers; it's expected that more than 100 people will partake in such event.  Not only that, activities will also be held to relay useful knowledge to golf course operators a well as caddies to make sure that everyone is up to speed and ready to deliver the most memorable and safest experience for all tourists and golfers.

Published : September 28, 2021

