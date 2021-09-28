TAT - building confidence and promoting travels among foreign tourists and expats through "the Phuket Sandbox" golf event

According to Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports – his policy primarily gears towards encouraging domestic travels among foreign tourists and expats. In cooperation with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) as well as the TAT, the effort is made via activities in the realm of sport tourism such as
In addition, the TAT and the SAT are planning on further creating confidence among international tourists in the field of sports ensuring that we remain the Top-of-Mind destination. By holding the 2nd Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 on 29 September 2021 at Laguna Golf Club, Phuket, and by offering special tour packages to expats and golf enthusiasts in Thailand such as for business people and family travelers; it's expected that more than 100 people will partake in such event. Not only that, activities will also be held to relay useful knowledge to golf course operators a well as caddies to make sure that everyone is up to speed and ready to deliver the most memorable and safest experience for all tourists and golfers.
