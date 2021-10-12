Thu, October 14, 2021

life

No radioactive substances in mRNA jabs, confirms Public Health Ministry

The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday dismissed rumours doing the rounds in social media that mRNA vaccines may contain radioactive substances and aluminium contaminants.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the Department of Disease Control’s director for emergency health hazards and diseases, said manufacturers clearly indicate the ingredients used in the vaccine production process.

Also, he said, each batch undergoes tight safety and quality checks, and if any anomaly is detected, the batch is returned to the company for destruction. He said this is the international standard used by every country.

Thailand is using the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate 12- to 18-year-olds and offering Moderna vaccines as a paid alternative. Both vaccines are produced using mRNA technology.

Published : October 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
