No radioactive substances in mRNA jabs, confirms Public Health Ministry

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the Department of Disease Control’s director for emergency health hazards and diseases, said manufacturers clearly indicate the ingredients used in the vaccine production process.
Also, he said, each batch undergoes tight safety and quality checks, and if any anomaly is detected, the batch is returned to the company for destruction. He said this is the international standard used by every country.
Thailand is using the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate 12- to 18-year-olds and offering Moderna vaccines as a paid alternative. Both vaccines are produced using mRNA technology.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
