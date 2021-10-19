Doctors slam plan to legalise e-cigarettes in Thailand

She said smokers are at risk of developing at least five key diseases, namely cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, cancer and mental health problems.

She added that chronic diseases require continuous treatment and can be expensive in the long run, affecting work performance, health and quality of the life. They are also a burden on the family and the country.

According to World Health Organisation statistics, 398,860 deaths or 74 per cent of total fatalities in Thailand in 2018 were from NCDs.