From Midnight Mass to What We Do in the Shadows: 10 things to watch this Halloween

- "Midnight Mass"

A small island community undergoes a strange and fervent transformation following the return of a disgraced former resident (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a mysterious priest (Hamish Linklater) in this series from horror heavyweight Mike Flanagan. Flanagan also created "The Haunting" anthology - the acclaimed "Hill House," and the slightly more polarizing "Bly Manor." Triple play anyone? (Streams on Netflix)

- "Pyscho"

Horror films don't get any more classic - or scary - than this Alfred Hitchcock staple, based on Robert Bloch's novel of the same name. (Streams on Hulu)

- "Coco"

This Oscar-winning film from Disney/Pixar poignantly incorporates Mexico's Día de los Muertos traditions in a story about a young aspiring musician who finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead, a colorful and whimsical place where he unites with ancestors who help him uncover his family's true history. The Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, but "Coco" is a year-round treasure. The movie can be particularly comforting if you are grieving a loss, and it might change your perspective on death, the afterlife and our connection to those who have left us. (Streams on Disney Plus)

- "Hereditary"

Toni Collette plays a woman grieving her mother's death, an event that causes a chain reaction of tragedies and supernatural incidents, in Ari Aster's acclaimed feature debut. While it just might be the scariest movie you've ever seen, it's a family drama at heart. "I pitched the film as a family tragedy that curdles into a nightmare, in the way that life can feel like a nightmare when disaster strikes," Aster explained in a 2018 interview with The Washington Post. (Streams on Showtime)

- "E. T."

Steven Spielberg's 1982 science fiction film is a classic any time of year, but we can't think of Halloween without thinking of Gertie (Drew Barrymore), her Extra-Terrestrial friend and their cute costumes. Or Ell-i-ott (Henry Thomas). Or those flying bikes. Or the long-lost days of free-range parenting. (Streams on Peacock)

- "Mean Girls"

This perennial favorite is technically for the scardey cats, though the premise of the movie - written by Tina Fey - is basically that teenage girls can be your worst nightmare. Between that and memorable Halloween scenes, it's perfect for Oct. 3 - or Oct. 31. (Streams on Paramount Plus)

- "Us"

A family suddenly finds itself terrorized by doppelganger versions of themselves in Jordan Peele's symbolic sophomore effort, which features an incredible and underrated performance by Lupita Nyong'o. Follow it up with Iman Shumpert's chillingly captivating "Dancing With the Stars" performance, which was inspired by Peele's film - and yielded a perfect score for the NBA star and his partner, Daniella Karagach. (Streams on FXM, FX Now and Hulu Plus Live TV)