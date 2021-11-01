ZP Therapeutics Ready to Deliver the First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Increase Vaccine Access in Thailand

The remaining of the 1.9 million doses will continue to be delivered until the end of 2021 as informed by Moderna. The other 6.8 million doses are expected to be handed over in the first quarter of 2022. ZP Therapeutics draws upon our unparalleled commercialisation capabilities, expertise, and experience to support the Thai government and private healthcare institutions in advancing national efforts for COVID-19 vaccination programmes.”



Ms. Pucknalin Bulakul, Chief Executive of Zuellig Pharma Thailand, said, “We will draw upon our capabilities and expertise in storage and distribution of pharmaceutical products and vaccines, leveraging on our cutting-edge technologies in supply chain and cold-chain logistics. This is to ensure the quality of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, which needs to be stored at the controlled temperature of -20°C during transportation to hospitals and vaccination sites. We put our efforts to accelerate the vaccine distribution to various areas across the country.”

Ms. Sirikul Matevelungsun, Deputy Managing Director, Government Pharmaceutical Organization, said, “The Government Pharmaceutical Organization is appointed as the government agency for the procurement of alternative vaccines to increase vaccine access for Thai people. We would like to thank the Private Hospital Association and Zuellig Pharma for their support in pushing forward for the availability of the vaccines. After the vaccines undergo all the necessary quality inspection and testing, Zuellig Pharma will then distribute the vaccines to private hospitals according to the portion of the pre-ordered quota.”