ZP Therapeutics Ready to Deliver the First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Increase Vaccine Access in Thailand

Ms. Sunaiyanaa Kidkasetpaisal, General Manager at ZP Therapeutics, Zuellig Pharma Thailand, stated, “The company is pleased to announce that we are ready to deliver the first batch of 560,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna as previously stated.
The remaining of the 1.9 million doses will continue to be delivered until the end of 2021 as informed by Moderna. The other 6.8 million doses are expected to be handed over in the first quarter of 2022. ZP Therapeutics draws upon our unparalleled commercialisation capabilities, expertise, and experience to support the Thai government and private healthcare institutions in advancing national efforts for COVID-19 vaccination programmes.”
Ms. Pucknalin Bulakul, Chief Executive of Zuellig Pharma Thailand, said, “We will draw upon our capabilities and expertise in storage and distribution of pharmaceutical products and vaccines, leveraging on our cutting-edge technologies in supply chain and cold-chain logistics. This is to ensure the quality of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, which needs to be stored at the controlled temperature of -20°C during transportation to hospitals and vaccination sites. We put our efforts to accelerate the vaccine distribution to various areas across the country.”
Ms. Sirikul Matevelungsun, Deputy Managing Director, Government Pharmaceutical Organization, said, “The Government Pharmaceutical Organization is appointed as the government agency for the procurement of alternative vaccines to increase vaccine access for Thai people. We would like to thank the Private Hospital Association and Zuellig Pharma for their support in pushing forward for the availability of the vaccines. After the vaccines undergo all the necessary quality inspection and testing, Zuellig Pharma will then distribute the vaccines to private hospitals according to the portion of the pre-ordered quota.”
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization has committed to performing all relevant missions in securing the supply and procurement of medicines, vaccines, medical devices and protection equipment. We support the country’s public health system to reduce infection and mortality rates, in an effort to drive the economy forward,” said the Deputy Managing Director.
Dr. Chalerm Harnphanich, Chairman of The Private Hospital Association, added, “The Association had previously notified each hospital on the preparation of vaccination services for those who have made the bookings. We will continue working closely with the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and ZP Therapeutics to follow up on the next batch of delivery to ensure that we bring adequate supply of the vaccines to the people of Thailand as soon as possible. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is a highly sought-after alternative vaccine. According to clinical trials, two-dose primary series of the vaccine showed up to 94% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults. Results from real-world effectiveness demonstrated the vaccine reduces risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, with recent studies showing the vaccine to remain effective against the Delta variant.”
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
