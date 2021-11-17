International Olympic Committee will no longer determine transgender athlete eligibility by testosterone levels

The new directives replace a 2015 IOC policy that demanded transgender and intersex athletes have testosterone levels below a certain threshold, measured through a testing process that could be damaging to the athletes.

"Every athlete has the right to practice sport without discrimination and in a way that respects their health, safety and dignity," the new guidelines state. "At the same time the credibility of competitive sport - and particularly high-level sporting competitions - relies on a level playing field where no athlete has an unfair or disproportionate advantage over the rest."

At this past summer's Tokyo Games, weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender female athlete to compete in the Olympics.

IOC officials said they hoped the new guidelines will allow sports to tailor their gender eligibility policies in more equitable ways. They said that in studying the ways to update the IOC's six-year-old policy, they discovered that many sports federations were devising their own rules for gender eligibility.

"This is guidance; it's not an absolute rule," said Richard Budgett, the IOC's medical and scientific director.