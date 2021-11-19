New analyses of two AZD7442 Covid-19 Phase III trials in high-risk populations confirm robust efficacy and long-term prevention

An exploratory analysis of the TACKLE outpatient treatment trial, in patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19, showed that one 600mg IM dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing severe Covid-19 or death (from any cause) by 88 per cent compared to placebo in patients who had been symptomatic for three days or less at the time of treatment.

A total of 90 per cent of participants enrolled in TACKLE were from populations at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19 if they became infected, including those with co-morbidities.

In both PROVENT and TACKLE, AZD7442 was generally well tolerated. No new safety issues were identified in the six-month analysis of PROVENT.

Hugh Montgomery, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London, UK and AZD7442 principal investigator, said: “These compelling results give me confidence that this long-acting antibody combination can provide my vulnerable patients with the long-lasting protection they urgently need to finally return to their everyday lives. Importantly, six months of protection was maintained despite the surge of the Delta variant among these high-risk participants who may not respond adequately to vaccination.”

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “AZD7442 is the only long-acting antibody with Phase III data to demonstrate benefit in both pre-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of Covid-19 with one dose. These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442’s potential to make a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. We are progressing regulatory filings around the world and look forward to providing an important new option against SARS-CoV-2 as quickly as possible.”

Full results from PROVENT and TACKLE will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal and presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.

On October 5, the Company announced that it had submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorisation for AZD7442 for prophylaxis of Covid-19.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the US Government with 700,000 doses of AZD7442 if granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and has agreements to supply to other countries.