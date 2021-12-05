Thai mixed doubles, 4 consecutive championships

Pattama Leesawadtrakul President of the Badminton Association of Thailand under royal patronage gave an interview after Dechapol and Sapsiree won three championships in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday that "Congratulations to Dechapol and Sapsiree for being able to succeed again. with winning three championships in a bubble in bali island Just like when winning three championships in a bubble in Bangkok. last January"

“From today's winning streak between basketball and Popo, winning the fourth title in a row represents a very high standard of play for both of them. and to build self-confidence before entering the 2021 World Championship next week in Huelva, Spain, between 12-19 Dec.

"Believe that with a great playing form A very strong physical and mental state. Will allow both of them to perform well in the upcoming World Championships. I would like to send encouragement to both of them and the team to succeed in the World Championship. And it will create happiness for Thai people again."