Kawin Thamsatchanan plays for his late father

Substitute goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan replaced goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen in the seventy-fourth minute.
Kawin, whose father died from cancer on Wednesday before the match, thanked his teammates and staff for helping the team come closer to winning the trophy. He also thanked everyone who supported him after he lost his father.
He said he wanted to thank everyone because he needed support at the moment. Kawin also wanted everyone to cheer for the team during their second key match.
Meanwhile, head coach Alexandre “Mano” Pölking said he wanted to reward Kawin after the footballer's father passed away.
Mano said he wanted to explain to Indonesia that he did not intend to disrespect them after the team changed its goalkeeper. It was because Kawin’s father died in the afternoon. He wanted to reward Kawin by creating a “great memory” for him to play for his father.
The family will wait for Kawin to finish the tournament on January 3 before proceeding with the funeral.
Thailand will play the second leg of the final on January 1.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
