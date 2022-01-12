Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

She further broke down her philosophy on age and fighting.



“When you grow up, you start analyzing, thinking what’s working, what to do next," she added. "And sometimes it doesn’t work in your favor, especially in sports.”



Considering that, when Vandaryeva steps into the Circle and the door closes behind her, she will benefit from standing somewhere in the middle of not overthinking her strategy but not letting her game plan sail with the wind either.



She must remain focused because no matter how young Supergirl may appear, the teenager known for her ab-spearing knees is a legitimate threat. She’s been practicing the combat sport since she was three years old and has competed in over 40 professional Muay Thai fights.



The Thai’s repertoire isn’t lost on “Barbie.”



“She is, of course, an interesting fighter – not a bad one,” she said.



“She is somewhat unusual because Thai athletes don’t like using their arms very much. They do it rarely, mostly to distract and get into clinch and so on.



“But she keeps rushing with her arms endlessly, so I need to contain her advances.”



By doing so, Ekatarina hopes to emerge victorious over the younger of the Jaroonsak siblings and make a case for a rematch with former foe Jackie Buntan, who defeated her once.



Speaking of former opponents, the three-time Muay Thai World Champion believes she’s faced much tougher competition.



“You need to understand that her opponents in the bouts we have seen are not of a very high level,” Vandaryeva expressed.



“But at the same time, I’m an experienced fighter in terms of the scale of competitions and the opponents I’ve had.”



Although Vandaryeva is confident going into her bout with Supergirl, she’s not predicting an outcome. Instead, she’d let her experience do the talking.



“Only the ring will show. Let’s see in the fight.”



Watch the full event live on AIS Play beginning with the lead card at 6:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Friday, 14 January.

Also, Thairath TV32 will cut into the main card at 9:30 p.m. ICT on Friday, 14 January.