Keep an eye out for tiniest full moon rising in the east tonight

The “micro full-moon” is currently about 401,011 kilometres away from the Earth and will be visible to the naked eye on the east after sunset, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said.
NARIT explained that the moon’s orbit is oval-shaped and there are days when the moon moves closest and farthest from the earth.
“When the moon is about 357,000km away, it is closest to the Earth, and farthest when it is about 406,000km away," NARIT said. "This phenomenon happens when the moon is full or crescent-shaped.”
The full moon will be closest to the Earth or about 357,411km away on July 14.
Published : January 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
