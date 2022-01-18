Thu, January 20, 2022

life

Keep an eye out for tiniest full moon rising in the east tonight

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Keep an eye out for tiniest full mo...

The moon will be at its smallest on Tuesday from 6.30pm until dawn on Wednesday as it will be orbiting the farthest from the Earth in a year.

The “micro full-moon” is currently about 401,011 kilometres away from the Earth and will be visible to the naked eye on the east after sunset, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said.

NARIT explained that the moon’s orbit is oval-shaped and there are days when the moon moves closest and farthest from the earth.

“When the moon is about 357,000km away, it is closest to the Earth, and farthest when it is about 406,000km away," NARIT said. "This phenomenon happens when the moon is full or crescent-shaped.”

 

The full moon will be closest to the Earth or about 357,411km away on July 14.

Related News

Published : January 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Chanettee wins National Qualifiers to earn a place among world-class field at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Public Health vice chief shoots down possibility of ‘Deltacron’

Published : Jan 20, 2022

EU endorses Thailand Digital Health Pass on the “Mor Prom” application, available for foreigners residing in Thailand

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Bt3 million On Offer at Season-Opening Thailand Mixed

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.