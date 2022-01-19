Bt3 million On Offer at Season-Opening Thailand Mixed

“This year, we will continue organise the Thailand Mixed which will serve as a springboard for Thai players to sharpen their skills before they enter the international arena. In addition, we have our plan to develop the TrustGolf Tour to the international standard within the next 12 months,” Dr. Prin said.

To underline its commitment to support players to the global stage, TrustGolf will grant top two female players on the Order of Merits from Thailand Mixed 1-3 slots into the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open which will take place between July 28-31 in Scotland this year.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Aquella Golf and Country Club and S.Khonkaen, Springfield Royal Country Club.



