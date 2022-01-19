Fri, January 21, 2022

Bt3 million On Offer at Season-Opening Thailand Mixed

The first Thailand Mixed event of 2022 will tee off between February 10-13 at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-am, Petchaburi with a total prize money of Bt3 million up for grabs.

The tournament, one of the five Thailand Mixed series this season, features a field of 132 players who will compete in a four-day stroke play format with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, moving forwards to the weekend rounds. 

Eligible players are former champions of Thailand Mixed series in 2021, top 70 in the Thailand Mixed Tour rankings, former amateur champions of the Thailand series in 2021 and invites from international tours (PGA, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour, PGA of Australia, Sunshie Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, KLPGA Tour, ALPGA Tour, China LPGA Tour, Thailand Golf Association) and from TrustGolf Tour sponsors.

TrustGolf founder Dr. Prin Singhanart says: “Last year, we introduced the Thailand Mixed, a new dimension for local golf  which saw the men and women play against one another. We had been through thick and thin especially organising the Thailand Mixed events under the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the end, we successfully organised all five Thailand Mixed events and brought them all to a perfect conclusion.”

“This year, we will continue organise the Thailand Mixed which will serve as a springboard for Thai players to sharpen their skills before they enter the international arena. In addition, we have our plan to develop the TrustGolf Tour to the international standard within the next 12 months,” Dr. Prin said.

To underline its commitment to support players to the global stage, TrustGolf will grant top two female players on the Order of Merits from Thailand Mixed 1-3 slots into the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open which will take place between July 28-31 in Scotland this year. 

The Thailand Mixed is organised  by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming,  the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Aquella Golf and Country Club and S.Khonkaen, Springfield Royal Country Club.

