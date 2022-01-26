Yong: Administering different types of vaccines provides high immunity

Yong said studies by Sweden and Indonesia have also proved that the method provided high immunity.

“According to a Chilean study on people who had already received two CoronaVac [Sinovac] jabs, the third CoronaVac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer jab gave immunity against symptomatic infection at the rate of 78.8 per cent, 93.2 per cent and 96.5 per cent, respectively,” he explained.

“Meanwhile, the third CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs helped reduce the death rate by 86.7 per cent, 98.1 per cent and 96.8 per cent, respectively.”