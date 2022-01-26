Nattawut steps in to face Allazov at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE

Kiria might be the underdog in this pairing. Still, he’s coming in confident after knocking out Enriko “The Hurricane” Kehl in round one of their quarterfinal bout at One: First Strike.



Former One welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam will no longer participate on the card as well because of a non-COVID-related sickness. Instead, Brazilian Edson “Panico” Marques gets the call to compete versus Hiroyuki “Japanese Beast” Tetsuka.



Marques has a 9-1 mixed martial arts record and an impressive 77 percent finishing rate. Tetsuka also improved his record to 10-4 after a knockout victory over Agilan “Alligator” Thani.



Nattawut’s original opponent, Lithuanian sensation Dovydas “Rimkenzo” Rimkus, will now trade blows with Russian hard-hitter Ivan Kondratev.





Rimkus owns an 8-0 Muay Thai and kickboxing record and won his One debut opposite China’s Zhang “Bamboo Sword” Chunyu. On the other hand, Kondratev is a two-time Russian kickboxing champion with a 20-4-1 career slate.



Finally, the lead card will feature a bantamweight MMA contest between the debuting Brazilian Micael De Jesus and Mongolian Purev “The People’s Kid” Otgonjargal, who remains undefeated after two fights in One.



Download the One Super App to catch all the action from One: Only The Brave this Friday, 28 January, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



You can also watch the fights live, beginning with the lead card on AIS Play at 5:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT). Thairath TV32 will also air a same-day delay at 10:40 p.m. ICT.

