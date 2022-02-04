World Championship Triple-Header Announced for ONE: FULL CIRCLE on 25 February

In the main event, reigning two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend his middleweight crown against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia will defend his gold against top contender Murat Aygun. In addition, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend his strap against #1-ranked Jamal Yusupov.

Also appearing at ONE: FULL CIRCLE is former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang, who takes on former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout.

The ONE: FULL CIRCLE lead card broadcasts live on 25 February at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The main card broadcasts live at 8:30 p.m. SGT.

Check your local listings for the global broadcast in over 150 countries. The event is also available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App (some regions excluded).



