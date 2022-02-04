World Championship Triple-Header Announced for ONE: FULL CIRCLE on 25 February

ONE Championship™ (ONE) has announced the complete lineup for ONE: FULL CIRCLE, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 25 February.
In the main event, reigning two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend his middleweight crown against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov.
In the co-main event, reigning ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia will defend his gold against top contender Murat Aygun. In addition, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend his strap against #1-ranked Jamal Yusupov.
Also appearing at ONE: FULL CIRCLE is former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang, who takes on former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout.
The ONE: FULL CIRCLE lead card broadcasts live on 25 February at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The main card broadcasts live at 8:30 p.m. SGT.
Check your local listings for the global broadcast in over 150 countries. The event is also available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App (some regions excluded).
ONE: FULL CIRCLE
Friday, 25 February 2022
MAIN CARD
ONE Middleweight World Championship
(C) Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG
ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG
ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship
(C) Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. (1) Jamal Yusupov
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG
Kickboxing
Enriko Kehl vs. (5) Tayfun Ozcan
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
(4) Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG
LEAD CARD
Mixed Martial Arts
Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG
Kickboxing
Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva
Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG
Muay Thai
Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG
Muay Thai
Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell
Catchweight: 58.0 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG
Kickboxing
Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas
Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga
Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022