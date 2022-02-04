Mon, February 14, 2022

life

World Championship Triple-Header Announced for ONE: FULL CIRCLE on 25 February

Reinier de Ridder Defends ONE Middleweight World Title Against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov in Main Event

ONE Championship™ (ONE) has announced the complete lineup for ONE: FULL CIRCLE, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 25 February.

In the main event, reigning two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend his middleweight crown against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia will defend his gold against top contender Murat Aygun. In addition, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend his strap against #1-ranked Jamal Yusupov.

Also appearing at ONE: FULL CIRCLE is former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang, who takes on former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout.

The ONE: FULL CIRCLE lead card broadcasts live on 25 February at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The main card broadcasts live at 8:30 p.m. SGT.

Check your local listings for the global broadcast in over 150 countries. The event is also available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App (some regions excluded).


 

ONE: FULL CIRCLE 
Friday, 25 February 2022


MAIN CARD

ONE Middleweight World Championship 
(C) Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov 
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship 
(C) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun 
Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship 
(C) Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. (1) Jamal Yusupov 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

Mixed Martial Arts 
Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash 
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG

Kickboxing 
Enriko Kehl vs. (5) Tayfun Ozcan 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

Mixed Martial Arts 
(4) Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw 
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

 

LEAD CARD

Mixed Martial Arts 
Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch 
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG

Kickboxing 
Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano 
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts 
Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva 
Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG

Muay Thai 
Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin 
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Muay Thai 
Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell 
Catchweight: 58.0 KG

Mixed Martial Arts 
Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov 
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG

Kickboxing 
Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas 
Flyweight: 56.8 KG – 61.2 KG

Mixed Martial Arts 
Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga 
Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

