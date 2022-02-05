Feature: Tiny flame in Olympic history illuminates a shared, green future for mankind

A large snowflake which evolved into a cauldron, slowly rose up from the center of the venue, surrounded by children each holding a peace dove in their hands. The snowflake has six angles of olive branches, with 91 smaller snowflakes representing the 91 countries and regions participating in the Games.

For the first time in the Olympic history, the cauldron depicts a shared dream of the world as it echoes Beijing 2022's official motto - Together for a Shared Future.

"We can only write this new chapter in sporting history, because of our gracious hosts - the Chinese people, whom we thank wholeheartedly for welcoming all of us so warmly," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

To dynamic music, the torch with the flame ignited at the birth place of the Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, was first relayed from former speed skater Zhao Weichang born in 1950s to other four athletes respectively born in 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, symbolizing the passing-on of winter sports from generation to generation.

Then, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a female cross-country skier, and Zhao Jiawen, a male Nordic combined athlete, both born in the 2000s, held the torch together and walked forward to put the torch in the heart of the snowflake which rose above the Bird's Nest to symbolize the start of the Beijing Games.