International participants extol opening ceremony of Beijing 2022

"Though it's very cold tonight in Beijing, I can feel the fervor of spectators on site, and I am going to write a story about how exciting the opening ceremony is," said the 30-year-old. "I love the design of the countdown with fireworks, and the blue and green fireworks seem to brighten up the winter."

Maarten Delvaux, a Belgian journalist who had reported the Tokyo Summer Olympics and some international football events, felt thrilled to see the performances on site, as Beijing 2022 marks his first Winter Olympics and first visit to China.

"Beijing 2008 had a massive ceremony," Delvaux said. "This one is a little bit smaller, but I think it kind of delves more into Chinese cultural elements."

Athletes of the participating countries and regions paraded into the ceremony, ordered by the number of strokes of Chinese characters, and Claudia Pechstein, one of Germany's most successful athletes, proudly carried the German flag amid loud cheers.

"To carry our flag is a great honor, it is somehow the dot on the 'i.' It means more to me than all of my medals I won so far," the 49-year-old, who is to compete in her eighth Winter Olympics, said in an interview with Xinhua.

"It's really a modern and low-carbon ceremony," said Russia's Yulia Temelidi, a 19-year-old volunteer serving the Games. "I was so touched by the wonderful shows, and I am so proud to be part of it."