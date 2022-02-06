Call for free infertility treatment as Thailand’s birth rate plunges

Prof Dr Kamthorn Pruksananonda, chair of a reproductive medicine panel at Royal Obstetrics and Gynaecologists of Thailand, warned that this decline in birth rate could trigger economic and social issues in the long term, especially when it comes to a greater reliance on migrant workers.

He said national healthcare schemes do not cover fertility treatments yet because infertility is not considered a disease. He added that currently, only private hospitals offer treatments like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for women finding it difficult to get pregnant. However, he said, not everybody can afford this because even the very basic IVF treatment can cost up to 100,000 baht.

“Now that the World Health Organisation has categorised infertility as a disease, government hospitals should start providing treatment at affordable prices,” he said.

Kamthorn said Royal Obstetrics and Gynaecologists of Thailand along with the Department of Health and Department of Health Service Support have drafted guidelines to help people gain access to infertility treatment. However, this process will take more than a year to complete as other related agencies like the National Health Security Office, Social Security Office and Comptroller General's Department must draft their guidelines as well.

"The Universal Healthcare Coverage should first start providing fertility treatments before it is expanded to social security and civil servants’ welfare schemes,” he said. “Initial treatment is not expensive, as the first step is a correct diagnosis.”