Farmers find new jobs amid winter sports popularity

Li Qianyu, who himself likes to ski, has worked as a ski instructor for four years. "We work here three months every winter. It's good to have this opportunity to earn some extra money," he said.

Ice and snow sports have brought about sweeping changes to the lives of local farmers. Li Zhongshan, who works as a safety patroller at the ski field, said he can earn at least 10,000 yuan (about 1,574 U.S. dollars) from this temporary job.

The ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics has spurred the enthusiasm for skiing this winter and the field is swarming with visitors. The number of visitors has easily surpassed 1,000 each day since early February, and the opening hour of the ski field has been extended into the evening, Li Guofu said.