Fourth jab necessary as immunity drops even after 3rd dose: Dr Yong

Yong pointed out the necessity to possess high immunity all the time because Covid-19 has a fast incubation period.

“A study on two Covid-19 jabs provided a good result, but immunity subsequently dropped as time passed,” he said, adding that the immunity provided by the third jab dropped as well.

He explained that it was necessary to stimulate both B cells to prevent infections and T cells to reduce severity of the virus and boost recovery, especially among vulnerable people.