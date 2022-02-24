Fri, March 18, 2022

life

Fourth jab necessary as immunity drops even after 3rd dose: Dr Yong

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Fourth jab necessary as immunity dr...

A third and even a fourth Covid-19 vaccine jab is necessary to prevent serious infection, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He stressed that vaccines cannot prevent infection, but they can reduce the severity of the disease, especially for vulnerable people.

Yong pointed out the necessity to possess high immunity all the time because Covid-19 has a fast incubation period.

“A study on two Covid-19 jabs provided a good result, but immunity subsequently dropped as time passed,” he said, adding that the immunity provided by the third jab dropped as well.

He explained that it was necessary to stimulate both B cells to prevent infections and T cells to reduce severity of the virus and boost recovery, especially among vulnerable people.

Yong said it would be simple to administer the fourth jab in order to boost immunity to a high level.

“The virus’s vaccine resistance is another factor for boosting immunity to a higher level than usual," he said, adding: “So far, we have found that the severity of the disease declined when many people were vaccinated.”

Related News

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thai "granny professor" forges bridge of cross-cultural friendship

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.