Clarion call for people to ACT NOW as world marks obesity day on Mar 4

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines obesity as “abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health”. It is commonly measured through Body Mass Index (BMI), which if taken into account with waist and height ratios, can give more accurate results. A BMI of over 25 is considered overweight and above 30 is categorised as obese. The BMI is calculated by dividing weight in kilograms with height in metres squared.
This year’s World Obesity Day, marked on Friday, follows the theme “Everybody Needs to Act”.
The World Obesity Federation named March 4 as World Obesity Day in 2015 in a bid to create a system where obesity is prioritised as a health issue. It calls on people living with obesity to come forward and share their experiences, and also aims to put an end to the shame and stigma associated with obesity.
Obesity leads to an increased risk of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and those living with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised when hit by Covid-19.
According to the federation, more than 800 million people across the world are obese and it is estimated that treating their medical conditions will cost more than US$1 trillion by 2025.
Childhood obesity is also on the rise and is expected to affect at least 250 million children by 2030.
This issue is not limited to rich countries anymore, as it is rising fast in middle- and low-income countries, many of which are also tackling the problem of malnutrition.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
