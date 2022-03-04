Sun, March 13, 2022

life

Clarion call for people to ACT NOW as world marks obesity day on Mar 4

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Clarion call for people to ACT NOW ...

World Obesity Day is marked on March 4 every year and aims to raise awareness about obesity and the health impacts it can have.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines obesity as “abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health”. It is commonly measured through Body Mass Index (BMI), which if taken into account with waist and height ratios, can give more accurate results. A BMI of over 25 is considered overweight and above 30 is categorised as obese. The BMI is calculated by dividing weight in kilograms with height in metres squared.

This year’s World Obesity Day, marked on Friday, follows the theme “Everybody Needs to Act”.

The World Obesity Federation named March 4 as World Obesity Day in 2015 in a bid to create a system where obesity is prioritised as a health issue. It calls on people living with obesity to come forward and share their experiences, and also aims to put an end to the shame and stigma associated with obesity.

Obesity leads to an increased risk of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and those living with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised when hit by Covid-19.

According to the federation, more than 800 million people across the world are obese and it is estimated that treating their medical conditions will cost more than US$1 trillion by 2025.

Childhood obesity is also on the rise and is expected to affect at least 250 million children by 2030.

This issue is not limited to rich countries anymore, as it is rising fast in middle- and low-income countries, many of which are also tackling the problem of malnutrition.

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Denmark’s Madsen takes one-shot lead into Honda LPGA Thailand finale

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek title No 6 in German Open final

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Premier League back on Chinese TV after boycott over Ukraine support

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Hataoka and Su Oh top leaderboard at halfway stage of Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Latest News

Prayut unimpressed by agencies’ boast of solving most public complaints

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Tight security in Yala after banners put up demanding independence

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Russia will sanction Thailand-chaired Apec if war continues: Thai Armed Forces

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Most Thais worried about fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: survey

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.