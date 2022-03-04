Clarion call for people to ACT NOW as world marks obesity day on Mar 4

This year’s World Obesity Day, marked on Friday, follows the theme “Everybody Needs to Act”.

The World Obesity Federation named March 4 as World Obesity Day in 2015 in a bid to create a system where obesity is prioritised as a health issue. It calls on people living with obesity to come forward and share their experiences, and also aims to put an end to the shame and stigma associated with obesity.

Obesity leads to an increased risk of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and those living with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised when hit by Covid-19.

According to the federation, more than 800 million people across the world are obese and it is estimated that treating their medical conditions will cost more than US$1 trillion by 2025.