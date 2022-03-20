Schoolboy, 16, shatters Thai men’s 100 metres record at National Games

Puripol Boonson lowered the mark with a blistering run at the 47th Thailand National Games.
The athlete from Samut Prakan won the gold medal with a time of 10.19 seconds, breaking the previous record of 10.23s set by Rienchai Seehawong 24 years ago at the 13th Asian Games in 1998.
Puripol also broke the National Games record of 10.31s set by Jirapong Meenapra, from Surat Thani, in 2014.
Second behind Puripol was Sora-at Dabbang from Sing Buri, who won the silver medal with a run of 10.48s while bronze went to Siriphon Phanphae from Surat Thani with 10.55s.
Published : March 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
