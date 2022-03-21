Sat, March 26, 2022

20-Bout Card Confirmed for ONE X on 26 March

ONE Championship™ (ONE) has announced the complete lineup for ONE X, the organization’s historic 10-year anniversary event which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 March.

The three-part blockbuster event features five World Title fights and 20 bouts in total, spanning mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

In the ONE X: Grand Finale main event, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee defends her belt against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex. In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces 12-time Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson in a special rules super-fight.

Fans from around the world can watch the ONE X: Grand Finale pay-per-view event on Watch.ONEFC.com or their local pay-per-view provider on Saturday, 26 March at 8 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT)/8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).


[How to Watch ONE X Live On 26 March]

ONE X: Part II will broadcast live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. SGT/5 a.m. ET.

Also, ONE X: Part I will broadcast live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. SGT/1 a.m. ET.

Limited tickets remain to watch ONE X live in Singapore at Ticketmaster.sg.

ONE X
Saturday, 26 March 2022

GRAND FINALE

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship
(C) Angela Lee vs. (1) Stamp Fairtex
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS

Special Rules Super-Fight
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson
Flyweight: 125 LBS – 135 LBS

ONE Flyweight World Championship
(C) Adriano Moraes vs. (2) Yuya Wakamatsu
Flyweight: 125 LBS – 135 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama
Lightweight: 155 LBS – 170 LBS

Muay Thai
Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr
Lightweight: 155 LBS – 170 LBS

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. (1) Marat Grigorian
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS

PART II

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship
(C) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo
Bantamweight: 135 LBS – 145 LBS

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Capitan Petchyindee vs. (2) Hiroki Akimoto
Bantamweight: 135 LBS – 145 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Ham Seo Hee vs. (2) Denice Zamboanga
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
(1) Kim Jae Woong vs. (4) Tang Kai
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS

PART I

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final
(4) Chingiz Allazov vs. (3) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS

Submission Grappling
Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao
Middleweight: 185 LBS – 205 LBS

Muay Thai
Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee
Lightweight: 155 LBS – 170 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
(5) Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado
Strawweight: 115 LBS – 125 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato
Bantamweight: 135 LBS – 145 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott
Heavyweight: 225 LBS – 265 LBS

Submission Grappling
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS

Mixed Martial Arts
Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda
Strawweight: 115 LBS – 125 LBS

