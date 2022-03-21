20-Bout Card Confirmed for ONE X on 26 March

The three-part blockbuster event features five World Title fights and 20 bouts in total, spanning mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.
In the ONE X: Grand Finale main event, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee defends her belt against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex. In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces 12-time Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson in a special rules super-fight.
Fans from around the world can watch the ONE X: Grand Finale pay-per-view event on Watch.ONEFC.com or their local pay-per-view provider on Saturday, 26 March at 8 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT)/8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
[How to Watch ONE X Live On 26 March]
ONE X: Part II will broadcast live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. SGT/5 a.m. ET.
Also, ONE X: Part I will broadcast live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. SGT/1 a.m. ET.
Limited tickets remain to watch ONE X live in Singapore at Ticketmaster.sg.
ONE X
Saturday, 26 March 2022
GRAND FINALE
ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship
(C) Angela Lee vs. (1) Stamp Fairtex
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS
Special Rules Super-Fight
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson
Flyweight: 125 LBS – 135 LBS
ONE Flyweight World Championship
(C) Adriano Moraes vs. (2) Yuya Wakamatsu
Flyweight: 125 LBS – 135 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama
Lightweight: 155 LBS – 170 LBS
Muay Thai
Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr
Lightweight: 155 LBS – 170 LBS
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. (1) Marat Grigorian
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS
PART II
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship
(C) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo
Bantamweight: 135 LBS – 145 LBS
ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship
(C) Capitan Petchyindee vs. (2) Hiroki Akimoto
Bantamweight: 135 LBS – 145 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Ham Seo Hee vs. (2) Denice Zamboanga
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
(1) Kim Jae Woong vs. (4) Tang Kai
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS
PART I
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final
(4) Chingiz Allazov vs. (3) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS
Submission Grappling
Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao
Middleweight: 185 LBS – 205 LBS
Muay Thai
Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee
Lightweight: 155 LBS – 170 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
(5) Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado
Strawweight: 115 LBS – 125 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
(3) Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato
Bantamweight: 135 LBS – 145 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi
Featherweight: 145 LBS – 155 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott
Heavyweight: 225 LBS – 265 LBS
Submission Grappling
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly
Atomweight: 105 LBS – 115 LBS
Mixed Martial Arts
Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda
Strawweight: 115 LBS – 125 LBS
Published : March 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
