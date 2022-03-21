20-Bout Card Confirmed for ONE X on 26 March

In the ONE X: Grand Finale main event, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee defends her belt against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex. In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces 12-time Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson in a special rules super-fight.

Fans from around the world can watch the ONE X: Grand Finale pay-per-view event on Watch.ONEFC.com or their local pay-per-view provider on Saturday, 26 March at 8 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT)/8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



ONE X: Part II will broadcast live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. SGT/5 a.m. ET.

Also, ONE X: Part I will broadcast live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. SGT/1 a.m. ET.

Limited tickets remain to watch ONE X live in Singapore at Ticketmaster.sg.