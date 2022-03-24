LIV Golf Invitational Series set for innovative new format with $255m purse

The LIV Golf Invitational Series (www.livgolf.com) has launched a mission to modernise and supercharge golf via expanded opportunities for fans and players.
The eight-event series will showcase an innovative new format starting in June.
LIV Golf Investments is providing more than US$400 million in seed money to launch the series, which will be the building blocks of a next-generation golf experience. Each event will consist of three rounds with 54 holes and no cut, as well as shotgun starts to ensure a faster and more exciting pace.
Players will consistently play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year, providing an unmatched experience, the organisers said.
Fan research indicates a significant number of new fans would be enticed by a faster and shorter and non-traditional format of play. With smaller fields, fewer rounds, fewer events, shorter playing windows and modified shotgun starts, these events have been designed with fans as the top priority, the organisers said.
LIV Golf Investments’ CEO Greg Norman said, “I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities, and fans to have more fun. My mission is to help the game reach its full potential and we know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport.”
Norman added, “In many ways, we are a start-up. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future.”
In this first year, the series will develop the new experience over seven regular-season events, culminating in a Team Championship match-play grand finale. Four events are slated to take place in the United States and three events are to be staged internationally with the Team Championship venue to be announced later. The schedule will not compete with the Majors, international team events or heritage events so players will always be able to make their own choices, the organisers said.
Team golf has proven it has the ability to produce some of the most exciting moments, and it is at the heart of the new structure. In year one, there will be a max of 48 players on 12 four-man teams and a truly global field with golfers invited from all tours around the world to beta test the new format. Each event will have teams comprised of different players determined by a draft.
“Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events. I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential,” said Norman.
The total prize purse will reach $255 million. The first seven regular-season events will carry a total purse of $25 million, comprising $20 million in individual prizes (all players in the field earn a share) and $5 million for the top three teams. Following the first seven events, an Individual Champion will be crowned offering a total purse of $30 million for the top three individuals of the season. The eighth event will be a Team Championship that will provide $50 million in total prize funds.
The schedule for LIV Golf Invitational 2022:
• June 9-11: Centurion Golf Club – London
• July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – Portland
• July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – New Jersey
• Sept 2-4: The International – Boston
• Sept 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms – Chicago
• Oct 7-9: Stonehill – Bangkok
• Oct 14-16: Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah
• Oct 28-30: Team Championship
As part of LIV’s commitment, plans include a major charitable contribution as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.
LIV Golf Invitational Series is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission is centred around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock its untapped worldwide potential.
Published : March 24, 2022
