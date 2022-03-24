LIV Golf Invitational Series set for innovative new format with $255m purse

The LIV Golf Invitational Series (www.livgolf.com) has launched a mission to modernise and supercharge golf via expanded opportunities for fans and players.

The eight-event series will showcase an innovative new format starting in June.

LIV Golf Investments is providing more than US$400 million in seed money to launch the series, which will be the building blocks of a next-generation golf experience. Each event will consist of three rounds with 54 holes and no cut, as well as shotgun starts to ensure a faster and more exciting pace.

Players will consistently play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year, providing an unmatched experience, the organisers said.

Fan research indicates a significant number of new fans would be enticed by a faster and shorter and non-traditional format of play. With smaller fields, fewer rounds, fewer events, shorter playing windows and modified shotgun starts, these events have been designed with fans as the top priority, the organisers said.

LIV Golf Investments’ CEO Greg Norman said, “I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities, and fans to have more fun. My mission is to help the game reach its full potential and we know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport.”