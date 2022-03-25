The Argentine coach is currently manager of French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain but has strong experience in the English Premier League with a five-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur that ended in 2019.

Sheringham played for Spurs between 1992 and 1997 before moving to Manchester United and becoming a member of the “team of legends” that won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League in 1999.

On Thursday, he was at a meet-and-greet organised by SuperSports in CentralWorld, Bangkok, where he made no secret of his pick for next United manager.

Pochettino was the man who could revive a club that has languished since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013, Sheringham told PPTVHD36.

The former striker received a warm welcome from fans of both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Thailand.

He said that Pochettino, 50, would come armed with ideas to help the team achieve success again.

He noted that the Argentine coach would not have to make big adjustments if he moved to England since he had already led Tottenham Hotspur in the top-flight league.