Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Teddy Sheringham lands in Bangkok with advice for Man Utd ­– get Pochettino

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham was quick to give his opinion on who should be the next manager of his old club after he arrived in Thailand on Thursday.

Asked who could revive the fortunes of a team that has sunk from league winners to also-rans struggling to qualify for European competition, Sheringham offered just one name: Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach is currently manager of French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain but has strong experience in the English Premier League with a five-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur that ended in 2019.

Sheringham played for Spurs between 1992 and 1997 before moving to Manchester United and becoming a member of the “team of legends” that won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League in 1999.

On Thursday, he was at a meet-and-greet organised by SuperSports in CentralWorld, Bangkok, where he made no secret of his pick for next United manager.

Pochettino was the man who could revive a club that has languished since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013, Sheringham told PPTVHD36.

The former striker received a warm welcome from fans of both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Thailand.

He said that Pochettino, 50, would come armed with ideas to help the team achieve success again.

He noted that the Argentine coach would not have to make big adjustments if he moved to England since he had already led Tottenham Hotspur in the top-flight league.

Sheringham also backed Harry Maguire to stay on as captain of Manchester United until a new manager arrives. Maguire has been under pressure over a dip in performances that has seen United knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid and slump to sixth place in the Premier League.

German coach Ralph Rangnick took over as the Red Devils’ interim coach last season but is due to step aside for a permanent replacement soon.

Pochettino is currently second favourite behind Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take over from Rangnick.

