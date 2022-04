Thavorn Wiratchan won "Thai Senior Alpine Open"

Thaworn Wiratchan, a 55-year-old golfer from Nakhon Pathom, continues to perform well. Made an additional 6 under par, a total of 3 days with 20 under par, won the championship with a prize money of 120,000 baht.



2nd place belongs to Prayad Maksaeng, score 13 under par

3rd place is Udon Duangdecha from Chiang Mai, score 6 under par

For Thai Senior Tour 2022, the next course will be played from 27-29 April 2022 at Panorama Golf and Country Club, Nakhon Ratchasima.