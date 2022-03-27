Christian Eriksen revives international career with goal on return for Denmark

The midfielder scored exactly 288 days after suffering a near-fatal heart attack while playing for Denmark at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Saturday’s friendly ended in a 4-2 win for the Netherlands after Dutch striker Steven Bergwijn scored a brace for his team.

Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay added the Netherlands’ other goals while Jannik Vestergaard scored Denmark’s first goal to draw level.

Eriksen also hit the upright later in the game as he wasted no time fitting back into the Denmark side.