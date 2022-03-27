Sun, April 03, 2022

Christian Eriksen revives international career with goal on return for Denmark

Christian Eriksen stole the show in an emotional return to the Denmark national football team, scoring with his first touch after coming off the bench against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Eriksen fired into the net two minutes after being sent on in the second half, cutting the home side’s lead to 3-2.

The midfielder scored exactly 288 days after suffering a near-fatal heart attack while playing for Denmark at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Saturday’s friendly ended in a 4-2 win for the Netherlands after Dutch striker Steven Bergwijn scored a brace for his team.

Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay added the Netherlands’ other goals while Jannik Vestergaard scored Denmark’s first goal to draw level.

Eriksen also hit the upright later in the game as he wasted no time fitting back into the Denmark side.

